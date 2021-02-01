France urges Germany to stop construction of Nord Stream 2 pipeline Monday, February 1, 2021 12:07:00 PM

Germany should stop construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline amid violent crackdown on protesters in Russia, announced French Minister of State for European Affairs Clément Beaune on the radio station France Inter, Deutsche Welle reports.

"We have always said that we have huge doubts about this project in this context," he said.

When asked if this meant a call for Berlin to abandon the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Beaune said: "This is correct, we have already talked about it."

He also noted that EU leaders are now considering the possibility of imposing new sanctions against Russia amid violent suppression of protests that are taking place in support of the opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

"Sanctions have already been imposed, we can do it (again), but we have to be clear that it will not be enough," Beaune added.

According to him, another option, which is being considered, is Nord Stream-2. At the same time, the minister added that this should be a decision of Germany, as the gas pipeline is laid on its territory.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she had not changed her position on Nord Stream 2 and would speak with the US president's administration.

US President Joe Biden called Nord Stream 2 a "bad deal for Europe."

