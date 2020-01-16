French President Macron does not consider Russia's aggression against its neighbors an obstacle for closer cooperation Thursday, January 16, 2020 1:00:00 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with the news outlet RFI that he is ready for closer relations with Russia, despite Moscow's long history of conflicts with its neighbors.

When asked what event caused Emmanuel Macron to change his attitude towards Vladimir Putin and support a review of relations with Russia, the French president said that it was the result of long reflections.

"I would not say that it was a special event among others. It was a slow decision, a historical and strategic conviction," the French president said.

The journalists asked how the French president is going to build the relations with Russia, which is waging wars against its neighbors, affecting "the architecture of common European security", Macron said: "Russia has captured a part of Ukraine, and we have taken actions. We are on the way to resolving frozen conflicts. But if you wait for the resolution of all frozen conflicts to (start) moving forward, you can wait a long time."

Macron also stressed that after the "Normandy summit" which was held in Paris on December 9, there was a "historic exchange" of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine, and it is necessary to continue the same fruitful work to resolve the conflicts.

