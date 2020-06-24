Fugitive Russian banker posts childhood pictures of Putin's daughters Wednesday, June 24, 2020 10:00:00 AM

Sergey Pugachev, the former owner of Mezhprombank, who fled abroad, published childhood photographs of Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughters, which were stored in his personal archive, reported Ilya Shepelin, a journalist of the Dozhd TV channel.

According to the journalist, the pictures were taken in the early 2000s. One of them shows Pugachev's son Alexander together with Katerina and Maria Putin. The pictures have a caption: "Youth friendship is forever!!!" Apparently, some of the photos were taken in the Kremlin.

Ой, как прикольно

Банкир Пугачев выложил фотоархив начала нулевых годов, как он тусуется с Путиным, а там президентские дочки-тинейджерши, которые сейчас ходят под другими фамилиями — Катерина Тихонова и Мария Воронцова pic.twitter.com/bodKlcBDYj — Здесь Шепелин (@ilya_shepelin) June 23, 2020

“Oh, that's so cool. Banker Pugachev posted a photo archive of the early 2000s, as he hangs out with Putin, and the presidential daughters-teenagers, who now use other surnames - Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova,” writes the journalis.

Pugachev himself told the Russian news outlet MBH Media that he published these photos 10 years ago and is therefore very surprised that they have been noticed only now.

The girls shown on the pictures look similar to Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova, whom Russian media call Putin's daughters (Vorontsova is the eldest, Tikhonova is the youngest). Putin has never publicly confirmed this information.

