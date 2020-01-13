Gazprom vows to finish building Nord Stream 2 on its own Monday, January 13, 2020 10:03:38 AM

Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said that US sanctions will not stop the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from being completed.

According to him, Russia is capable of finishing the project without the involvement of any other countries, although it will take longer.

In a broadcast of the TV channel Russia 1, Miller emphasized that the “technological risks are currently being dealt with using Russian capabilities”.

“There are no technological obstacles to us doing it on our own,” he said.

Previously German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany must be completed. The project was recently made more difficult by sanctions from the US which targeted the companies involved in laying the pipes on the bottom of the Baltic Sea.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.