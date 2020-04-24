Georgian Ambassador to Ukraine: Tbilisi will regard Saakashvili's appointment as deputy prime minister as an unfriendly step Friday, April 24, 2020 11:00:00 AM

The appointment of former Georgian president and former head of the Odesa regional administration Mikheil Saakashvili to the post of deputy prime minister could negatively affect relations between Kyiv and Tbilisi, stated Georgian Ambassador to Ukraine Teimuraz Sharashenidze in the commentary to Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, Saakashvili's appointment to the Ukrainian Cabinet is likely to be perceived by the Georgian authorities as an unfriendly and unacceptable step, as he is "wanted by Georgian justice."

"At one time there was an appeal to the Ukrainian side about the detention and transfer of Mikheil Saakashvili to Georgia, and the materials of the criminal cases were handed over... In addition, it should be recalled that this man has repeatedly called for the overthrow of the legitimately elected government of Georgia by force," Sharashenidze said.

The Ambassador recalled that Georgia and Ukraine have repeatedly provided assistance and support to each other, and at present the of cooperation between the two states is very high.

"We work closely within the framework of GUAM Organization for Democracy and Economic Development, on European and Euro-Atlantic integration, within the framework of the Eastern Partnership initiative, within international organizations. Mutual assistance and efforts in the conflict with Russia and de-occupation should be emphasized in particular. In Georgia, Ukraine is considered one of the friendly countries, and the Ukrainian people - the closest," the ambassador said.

Sharashenidze added that the Ukrainian side was informed about Georgia's attitude towards Saakashvili. The ambassador expressed hope that Kyiv will take into account “the history of past crimes of the Georgian ex-president”.

Earlier, Saakashvili said that President Volodymyr Zelensky offered him the position of deputy prime minister for reforms.

Today, April 24, Saakashvili said that President Zelensky asked him to take part in negotiations with the IMF.

