German airport workers refuse to service Lukashenko’s plane Thursday, October 15, 2020 12:00:00 PM

Lufthansa Technik employees refused to service the plane of the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, reports the Belarusian news outlet Nasha Niva.

It is noted that a Boeing 737 with registration number EW-001PA landed at Hamburg airport. After that, the local trade union issued a statement saying that the airliner belonged to "the same Lukashenko that gave the order to shoot at demonstrators in Belarus."

"We, Lufthansa Technik’s activists , do not forget the long tradition of international solidarity and stand side by side with Belarusian workers," the statement issued by the trade union reads.

The workers demanded that Belarus’ self-proclaimed leader resign, hold democratic elections, release political prisoners, and restore "colleagues who lost their jobs" at work.

The employees’ representatives recalled how 31 years ago airport workers refused to service the plane of Romanian President Nicolas Ceausescu.

The Interior Ministry of Belarus warned that the security forces will use military weapons against protesters. On October 13, Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya told Lukashenko that if the demands of the protesters were not met by October 25, an all-out strike with road closures would begin.

