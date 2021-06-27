German Ambassador: Berlin refuses to supply weapons to Ukraine because of historical reasons Sunday, June 27, 2021 12:00:02 PM

Most people in Germany are very cautious about providing weapons to Eastern European countries because of their upbringing and historical background, said German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldgusen in an interview with Dzerkalo Tyzhnia.

The ambassador noted that historically for Germany Eastern Europe is a "special part of the world" and most Germans were brought up with the idea that German weapons and German soldiers will never be there. According to her, she was brought up in the same way.

At the same time, Feldgusen stressed that very few Germans were expecting the war in the Donbas, which is happening now. She said that the issue of Germany's war with the Soviet Union is very difficult for the Germans, so it is difficult for the government and the Bundestag to find a majority to provide weapons to Ukraine.

The ambassador also answered the question why Berlin supplies weapons to the countries of the Middle East by the fact that these states are not Eastern Europe. She also noted that governments and political situations are constantly changing, and the situation around weapons supplies to Ukraine can also change.

In an interview with the newspaper Allgemeine Zeitung, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv would like to purchase assault rifles, communication equipment, and more from Berlin. Germany refused the request for arms supplies.

