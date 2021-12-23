German Ambassador: Russia’s attack on Ukraine is unlikely Thursday, December 23, 2021 12:00:00 PM

German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen considers a large-scale military operation by Russia against Ukraine unlikely.

"Clear words of European politicians and timely coordination sent the right signals in Moscow’s direction. In recent weeks, we have also not seen a significant buildup of troops on Russia's border with Ukraine. Therefore, I consider it unlikely that a large-scale attack by Russia is possible," Feldhusen wrote in her address to German citizens living in Ukraine, Deutsche Welle reports.

At the same time, the German ambassador stressed that, like her partners, she takes Russia's actions seriously.

"In this situation, it is important to show calmness, prudence and vigilance," she said, noting that this is what the German federal government is demonstrating.

The German newspaper Die Welt reported that NATO has put the 40,000-strong NATO Response Force on high alert because of Russia’s actions.

At the same time, the level of combat readiness of the special forces and logistics services has been increased, and the deployment time of the joint task force of 6.4 thousand soldiers, also known as the NATO Spearhead Force, has been reduced from 7 to 5 days.

