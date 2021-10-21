German Government: Belarus is creating migrant crisis in Europe with Russia’s approval Thursday, October 21, 2021 12:00:00 PM

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said that Russia was to blame for the migrant crisis in the European Union which was created by Belarus. He noted that this is not only his opinion but of the entire German government, reports Bild.

Noting that "organized and, at least, supported at the state level activities for the transportation of illegal migrants" are taking place through the territory of Belarus, Seehofer added: "We are all convinced that the key to solving the problem lies in Moscow."

The German Minister said that the Belarusian authorities could not "do any of this without at least informing Moscow and obtaining its approval."

Seehofer called the state-organized wave of migrants through Belarus a "hybrid war". He made it clear he is sure of who is responsible for the thousands of migrants who arrived in Belarus since the summer: "Moscow". According to him, Moscow is increasingly focused on conflicts, and not on their solution.

As for Germany, it does not plan to close its borders with Poland, Seehofer said.

The German Federal Police reported that since August, the number of people illegally entering the country from Poland from Belarus, has reached 4300. Whereas from January to July, there were only 26 such persons. The number of asylum applications in Germany from January to September has already reached 80,000, compared with more than 76,000 for the whole of 2020.

