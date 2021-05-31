German Green party leader demands that Nord Stream 2 be stopped Monday, May 31, 2021 12:00:56 PM

Annalena Baerbock, co-leader of Alliance 90/The Greens, who was nominated by the party for the German Chancellor, argues that Russia should be treated with toughness and dialogue, and considers it necessary to stop the Nord Stream 2 project.

"I think the right course of dialogue and toughness towards Russia is right," Baerbock, known for her critical statements against Moscow, said in an interview with Bild newspaper published on Monday. Asked by a journalist if she considered Russian President Vladimir Putin a "murderer," Baerbock said she "wouldn't formulate the question that way because foreign policy needs dialogue and diplomacy." "I'm not a prosecutor who can prove it 100 percent," she added.

"Sanctions against Russia should remain in force," she said. Nord Stream 2 should not be completed," the chancellor's candidate also said. The Alliance 90/The Greens leader called the pipeline "a central geostrategic issue and accused the German government of supporting the project in a policy of double standards." On the one hand, they are talking about supporting EU sanctions, on the other hand, the German government supports Nord Stream 2, which just undermines these sanctions," Baerbock explained her position.

The Nord Stream 2 project involves the construction of two pipelines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year which will connect the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany. Work was suspended in December 2019 after Swiss Allseas refused to lay pipes due to possible U.S. sanctions. Since December 2020, construction of the pipeline has been resumed after a year-long pause. Nord Stream 2 is currently 95% completed.

