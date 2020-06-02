Germany promises to support Ukraine's rapprochement with NATO Tuesday, June 2, 2020 11:00:00 AM

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said that Germany will support Ukraine's rapprochement with NATO.

"The position that Germany will support Ukraine's rapprochement with NATO has been made very clear. This is very important for us," said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmyytro Kuleba after a meeting with the head of the German Defense Ministry.

According to the minister, there were also discussions about military-technical cooperation between Ukraine and Germany. "There are very serious plans," he said, without giving details.

"Politically, I have raised the issue of Ukraine's participation in NATO's Enhanced Opportunity Partnership. We look forward to Germany's support in this matter. This is very important not only for Ukraine, but we are convinced that it is also for strengthening the ability of the alliance as a whole. The same view is held by the absolute majority of member states and allies. We are working to reach consensus. Because the decision on Ukraine's participation in NATO's enhanced capabilities program is consensual," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

Cooperation between Ukraine and NATO intensified after the annexation of Crimea and the beginning of the armed conflict in the Donbass in 2014.

According to survey conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation together with the sociological service of Razumkov Center, in January 2020, 51% of Ukrainians believed that the best security option for Ukraine would be its accession to NATO.

