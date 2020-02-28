Germany to allocate €6 million in humanitarian aid for Donbas Friday, February 28, 2020 3:01:01 PM

The German government is increasing its financial support for the humanitarian activity carried out by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Ukraine.

In 2020, in addition to the already promised €2 million, an extra €4 million will be allocated. Furthermore, in 2021 Berlin plans to allocate another €2 million to this purpose.

Between 2019 and 2021, Germany will have provided a total of €12.3 million in financing for the ICRC’s humanitarian activity in Ukraine, DW reports.

A statement published on February 27 on the German Foreign Ministry’s website says, among other things, that these funds will go to the ICRC’s humanitarian project in eastern Ukraine, where the organization’s activities are making an important contribution towards overcoming the consequences of the prolonged conflict.

“They benefit the people affected by the conflict on both sides of the demarcation line in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions,” the German Foreign Ministry noted.

One of the primary areas is providing the population with clean drinking water. Others include providing medical services to the population, purchasing and distributing medicine, supplying food and hygiene products, training medical staff, looking for missing persons, reuniting families, providing information about mine risks, and other humanitarian projects.

For example, according to the ICRC’s report, in 2019 alone, 850,000 people on both sides of the demarcation line were provided with clean drinking water thanks to the restoration of infrastructure and materials provided for repairing the water supply system.

The ICRC supplied 22 km of pipes, 63 pumps and 4500 liters of fuel for carrying out repair work. The inhabitants of Dokuchaievsk were supplied with 4100 liters of drinking water.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.