Girkin: Ukrainian Army can capture Donbas in one week Tuesday, May 19, 2020 12:00:00 PM

Former Defense Minister of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic Igor Girkin (Strelkov) said that the Russian authorities "manage" the militias in the Donbas.

"DPR is a gray area that is completely controlled from the outside. And it is managed disgustingly by people with disgusting moral and business qualities. It’s managed from the outside, from the Russian Federation," he told Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon in an interview.

At the same time, according to Strelkov, the Russian authorities "betrayed" the militias "who came to fight for Novorossiya."

He also said that Ukraine over the past six years "has created a capable army, which is many times larger than the forces of the DPR and LPR." According to him, if Kyiv regains control over the Ukrainian-Russian part of the border, DPR and LPR "will almost immediately cease to exist." Without Russia's support, the Ukrainian army "will be able to take control of the Donbas in a week or two," he said

Gordon, who interviewed Strelkov, said that the interview was taken "in partnership with the Ukrainian special services." He also called the words of the former defense minister of the DPR "witness testimony".

