Iran accuses US of trying to disrupt joint military exercises with Russia and China
Sunday, January 5, 2020

Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said that the US tried to disrupt joint naval exercises of Iran, Russia, and China, reports Tasnim news agency.

"During the joint naval exercises of Iran, Russia, and China, the Americans and their allies held an emergency meeting to disrupt our exercises with our two allies," said Khanzadi. He noted that the participants of the military drills conducted diversionary maneuvers, which did not allow the Americans to implement their plan.

Military personnel from Russia, Iran, and China conducted a joint four-day naval exercise code-named Maritime Security Belt on December 27-30.

Maritime Security Belt naval exercises took place on an area of 17 thousand square meters in the Northern Indian Ocean.

