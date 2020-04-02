Iran blames Russia for not providing help with coronavirus pandemic Thursday, April 2, 2020 12:04:31 PM

Teheran reminded Russia that it did not help Iran in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The spokesman for the Iranian parliament’s presiding board, Behrouz Nemati, gave an interview to the local news agency ISNA. He noted that Russia did not help Iran in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

"Indeed, the crisis showed the Kremlin's Western orientation. It was in a hurry to send a plane with the necessary cargo to the United States, but not to its tactical partner Iran,” said Nemati.

The day before, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Russia sent a very, very large aircraft of medical equipment to the United States. He called it very sweet.

In March, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus pandemic. So far, the number of cases has exceeded 951,000 worldwide. More than 50,000 cases have been reported in Iran.

