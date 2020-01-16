Iran chooses Chinese J-10C over Russian MiG-35 fighters Thursday, January 16, 2020 12:00:00 PM

Contrary to reports from numerous sources in Russia’s Defense Ministry that Iran was seriously interested in Russian MiG-35 fighters, the Islamic republic’s government plans to use $1.5 of the $3 billion allocated by Qatar to purchase 36 Chinese Chengdu J-10C fighters, which are reportedly cheaper and more promising.

“The Emir (head of state) of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in Iran and met with the country’s president Rouhani in Tehran. Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani offered Iran $3 billion in financial assistance on behalf of Qatar for compensating the families of the victims who were killed in Iran. However, according to a report from the Reuters news agency, Iran plans to use $1-1.5 billion as compensation to the victims’ families, and the remaining funds will be used to purchase new weaponry and equipment. Iran’s Air Force is currently in the worst position with respect to equipment, and new fighters are urgently needed to replace the old ones. The J-10 is one of the potential targets,” Sina reports.

At the same time, the Chinese news agency points out that Iran remains extremely interested in Russian Su-30 fighters but, in light of the recent criticism against Russian military aircraft, primarily on account of the lack of spare parts, the country is still greatly interested in China’s Chengdu J-10.

