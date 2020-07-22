Iran expresses interest in buying latest Russian weapons Wednesday, July 22, 2020 12:00:00 PM

Tehran is interested in purchasing latest Russian weapons, Russia is Iran's priority partner in military cooperation, said Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali.

"We will consult with Russia on what we need to strengthen our defense capability. The Russian government and the Russian people have been and remain with us in tough times. In this regard, Russia is a priority partner for us," he said in an interview with the Russian newspaper Kommersant.

Jalali noted that Russia has great possibilities in this area, and Iran hopes to strengthen its ties in military cooperation with Russia.

Last week, Russian and Iranian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani discussed lifting the arms embargo against Tehran.

