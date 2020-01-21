Iran offers $3 million for Trump’s head Tuesday, January 21, 2020 11:00:00 AM

Iranian MP Ahmad Hamza has offered a reward for the assassination of U.S. President Donald Trump, who authorized an airstrike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

"On behalf of the people of Kerman (Soleimani‘s hometown), we will pay $3 million in cash to whoever kills Trump," the lawmaker said, as cited by ISNA news agency.

He did not specify at what level the decision was made and who was going to allocate funds for the payment of the award.

Relations between the U.S. and Iran escalated after Soleimani was killed by the US airstrike. In response, on January 8, Iran shelled American military bases in Iraq.

According to Trump, the U.S. decided to kill Soleimani because he was preparing attacks against the US. "Soleimani was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him," Trump said.

