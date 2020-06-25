Israel believes Iran will try to retaliate against airstrikes on its positions in Syria Thursday, June 25, 2020 3:00:00 PM

Former Head of the Israel Defense Forces Military Intelligence Directorate, now head of Tel Aviv University’s Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) , Maj. Gen. (ret.) Amos Yadlin commented on the latest attacks on Syria, which are attributed to Israel.

According to Yadlin, the operational assessments of the situation under which Tehran is preparing to withdraw its forces from the territory of Syria are not true.

"Massive strikes on Syrian territory last night refute the assumptions that the Iranians are leaving Syria. Such assessments are an attempt at wishful thinking. The attack in the Al-Suwayda area indicates that Iran is only increasing its presence in the zone in which the Russians have pledged not to allow Iranians or Hezbollah," he wrote on his Twitter page.

In this regard, the former head of military intelligence warned that Iran could soon respond to these attacks.

"The Iranians and their satellites will look for ways to respond to Israel, to threaten it. After their attempt to launch a missile strike on Israel failed, the Iranians carried out a cyberattack on Israeli servers. We need to be prepared to for a strike from the Shiite axis," Yadlin said.

On the night of Wednesday, 24 June, the Air Force of the "unidentified country’s" attacked military installations north of the Syrian city of Deir Ezzor, as well as in the vicinity of As Sukhnah and Suwayda.

According to Syrian officials, "the air defense forces responded in a timely manner to the Israeli attack", forcing the enemy to leave the airspace of the country. Local media reported that two Syrian soldiers and five foreign soldiers were killed, and four others were wounded in a series of attacks.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.