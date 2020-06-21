Israel gets hold of Russian Pantsir-S missile Sunday, June 21, 2020 11:00:00 AM

The Russian anti-aircraft missile systems Pantsir-S deployed in Syria and Libya may face a serious problem, because Israeli military got hold of one of Pantsir missiles, reported the Russian news outlet Avia.pro, noting that a few days ago a Pantsir-S missile landed in the Golan Heights. The missile was reportedly fired by the Syrian air defense trying to shoot down an "Israeli cruise missile".

The article emphasizes that "Israel could use the Pantsir technology to develop means to counter Russian air defense systems."

"Previously, the Israeli media demonstrated the wreckage of Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missiles, which fell into the hands of the Israeli military after a failed attempt to shoot down a cruise missile fired at the Arab Republic. “Given the fact that after that these Russian systems are in service with the Syrian Army, the Israeli military could develop means to counter them," writes the Russian news outlet.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.