Israel strikes Hezbollah military bases in Syria Tuesday, September 1, 2020 9:00:00 AM

Official Syrian media reported a missile strike on "some military targets south of Damascus." As usual, the role of Syrian air defense, which "shot down most of the enemy missiles" is presented in a laudatory manner.

More information is provided by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), an opposition organization which uses its own sources on the ground. According to SOHR, the strikes took place in Daraa province and in the countryside near Damascus, near the international airport. In Daraa province, Hezbollah military bases were hit.

According to various reports, two people were killed and seven wounded during the attack. SOHR reports that five Hezbollah fighters were killed and 10 wounded.

The Israeli authorities have not commented on the Syrian media's reports .

