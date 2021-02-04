Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in Syria Thursday, February 4, 2021 10:00:00 AM

At around 11 p.m., on February 3, Israel struck Hezbollah positions in Syria, reported the Syrian government’s news agency SANA.

Sana reported, citing army sources, that "the Israeli enemy carried out aerial aggression from the occupied Syrian Golan by firing several air-to-surface and surface-to-surface missiles. At the same time, according to the Syrian authorities, "the Syrian Arab Army air defenses responded to Israel's missile strike on some targets in the southern region and shot down most of the enemy's missiles."

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports, citing its own sources on the ground, that "Israeli strikes have targeted military positions, including farms housing militias linked to Lebanon's Hezbollah and the Syrian Resistance for the Liberation of the Golan Heights."

In addition, eyewitnesses speak of explosions at military posts of the 90th Tank Brigade, which is also home to pro-Iranian militias, and in the countryside near Al Qunaitra.

On Wednesday afternoon, Hezbollah tried unsuccessfully to shoot down an Israeli Hermes-450 unmanned aircraft. According to observers, the strike on Hezbollah positions may well be a response to this action of Lebanese Islamists.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.