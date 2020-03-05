Israel strikes targets in Syria Thursday, March 5, 2020 9:01:54 AM

Israel carried out air strikes on a number of targets in Syria on the night of Thursday, March 5, reported the Syrian state news agency SANA. According to the agency, the strike hit targets in the cities of Homs and Quneitra.

At the moment there is no information about possible targets of the attack and victims. It is possible that the targets may have been militray facilities of Hezbollah.

Israeli state media corporation Kan published footage of the Syrian air defense systems opening fire at the missiles.

Syrian media claims that the missile launches were carried out by Israeli aircraft from Lebanese air space and the Golan Heights.

Israel has not confirmed the attack.

