Israel warns Damascus of consequences after Syrian military commander visits Hezbollah positions Saturday, April 11, 2020 11:07:00 AM

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) warned the Syrian government of consequences after a senior Syrian military officer visited Lebanese Hezbollah positions near the Israeli border. It is alleged that the Syrian commander the location of one of the Hezbollah posts in the Syrian part of the Golan Heights.

In support of its own data, the IDF posted a video on its Twitter account, along with the following text:

“Our message: We see you. Consider this a warning. We won't allow Hezbollah to entrench itself militarily in Syria”.

Later, the head of the Arab media division of the IDF press service, Avichay Adraee, issued new warnings to Damascus: "The Syrian regime will be held responsible for any subversive activities initiated from its territory."

According to the IDF, the highest-ranking Syrian military official who visited Hezbollah positions was the head of the Syrian Armed Forces 1st Corps, Luau Ali Ahmad Assad.

"Hezbollah's presence in Syria in general and in particular in the Syrian part of the Golan Heights is aimed at creating a terrorist structure against Israel," Adraee said.

Israeli media earlier released satellite images showing the aftermath of the Israelli missile strike on Syria's Shayrat airbase, located 38 km southeast of the city of Homs. ImageSat International (operator of the Eros-B reconnaissance satellites) reported that their photo report shows "6 to 7 hits on the runway" of the airbase and "access routes" to the military facility. Strikes also hit Shayrat's air control systems.

Since 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets in Syria, most of which were directed against Iranian-backed Lebanese Hezbollah militias. In recent months, Israeli aircraft have increased attacks directly against the Iranian military targets in Syria, including in the Damascus area.

