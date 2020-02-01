Israeli ambassador believes Ukraine should sue Iran for downed plane Saturday, February 1, 2020 10:08:00 AM

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Joel Lyon believes that the Iranian military deliberately shot down a Ukrainian "Boeing" in the sky over Tehran.

"You should sue Iran. But then again, this is your country, I don't want to interfere in your internal affairs. Ukraine itself must decide how to deal with those who deliberately shot down the plane. The Iranians did not know that it was a Ukrainian plane, it is true. But they deliberately shot him down," Lyon said in an exclusive interview with LB.ua.

At the same time, the ambassador believes that during the entire period after the crash, the Ukrainian government acted flawlessly.

"Your government, until it hadn’t obtained all the information, did not say anything. They did a good job. They checked, got, I don't know where, the confirmed information. And it didn't take days, it was only a couple of hours," the diplomat said.

At the same time, Joel Lyon called for the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to be added to the list of terrorist organizations.

"The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, whose air force shot down this aircraft, should be included in the list of terrorist organizations," the ambassador stressed.

A Ukraine International Airlines plane making a regular flight from Tehran to Kyiv crashed in Iran on the morning of January 8. 176 people from seven countries were killed, including 11 Ukrainians (nine crew members and two passengers).

Three days after the catastrophe, Iran admitted that it had inadvertently shot down the plane using a cruise missile. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps has taken respon2ibility for the incident.

On January 19, a plane with the bodies of 11 Ukrainians who died as a result of a plane crash in Iran arrived in Kyiv.

