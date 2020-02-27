Israeli helicopters attack Syrian Army positions Thursday, February 27, 2020 10:29:15 PM

Israeli helicopters attacked Syrian Army positions, reported the Syrian government TV channel Alikhbaria on its Facebook page. The information was later confirmed by the Syrian news agency SANA.

According to the channel, Israeli helicopters carried out a missile attack on a number of military sites in Al Quneitra Governorate. According to the report, positions near Al-Qahtaniyah, Al-Quneitra city, and Jubat Al-Khashab were attacked.

As a result, three Syrian soldiers were injured.

On the night of February 24, Israel carried out airstrikes on Damascus. According to the Israeli military, a base of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group south of the Syrian capital was hit, the Jerusalem Post reported.

SANA, citing its source, reported that Syrian air defense systems repelled Israeli missile strikes. The interlocutor noted that Israeli aircraft fired guided missiles from the Golan Heights.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.