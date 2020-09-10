Italian Prime Minister: Putin promised to investigate Navalny’s poisoning Thursday, September 10, 2020 11:03:00 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte that he will establish a commission to investigate the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

"President Putin assured me in a recent conversation that Russia intends to clarify what happened and told me that he will create an investigative commission and is ready to cooperate with the German authorities," said Giuseppe Conte said in an interview with the newspaper Il Foglio.

He added that cooperation is the best way to prevent the negative impact of this incident on relations between the European Union and Russia.

The phone conversation between Putin and Conte took place on August 26. The Kremlin's press service reported that the politicians discussed the situation with Navalny. At the same time, the Russian side pointed to the "unacceptable and unfounded accusations" and expressed "interest in a thorough and objective investigation of all the circumstances of the incident."

Alexei Navalny became ill during the flight from Tomsk to Moscow, which caused the plane to land in Omsk. There, the politician was hospitalized in a local hospital, but two days later he was transferred to Germany for treatment.

