Japan protests against Russia's geological exploration near Kuril Islands

Japan sent a note of protest to Russia because of the geological exploration in the Sea of Okhotsk, including near the Kuril Islands, said Chief Cabinet Secretary of the Japanese government, Yoshihide Suga. His speech was published on the website of the Japanese government.

According to him, Tokyo is following Russia's actions in the region, which are not in compliance with Japan's position.

"We sent our message to Russia, saying that it is not in compliance with the position of our country," Suga said.

According to him, the issue of ownership of the Kuril Islands is very important for Tokyo, and the Japanese government intends to continue negotiations with Russia with this regard.

According to TASS, the Russian Embassy in Japan confirmed the fact of receiving the note of protest from Tokyo. According to Russian diplomats, the Japanese authorities believe that the route of the Russian research vessel passes through the exclusive economic zone of Japan.

"The fact of the appeal has been reported to Moscow. The real situation is being clarified," the Russian Embassy to Japan said.

Russia has the right to conduct any kind of research on its territory,s aid the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the Japanese government's dissatisfaction with exploration near the Kuril Ridge in the Sea of Okhotsk.

Japan does not recognize Russia’s ownership of the Iturup, Kunashir and Habomai Islands. They were annexed by Russia during World War II. Russia and Japan still have not signed the peace treaty because of the sovereignty dispute over the Islands.

In November, 2018, after the meeting between Abe and Putin, Japan announced that it was ready to adhere to the Soviet–Japanese Joint Declaration of 1956. According to this Declaration, the USSR agreed to hand over the Habomai and Shikotan Islands to Japan after the peace treaty between the two countries is signed.

