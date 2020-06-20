Japan to provide $1.4 million worth of medical equipment to Ukrainian Armed Forces Saturday, June 20, 2020 10:00:00 AM

Japan will provide over $1.4 million worth of medical equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said the Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine Takashi Kurai during a meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran.

"Through the UN mission in Ukraine, by the end of 2020, it is planned to deliver another batch of medical equipment to hospitals in Kharkiv, Lviv and Irpen at a cost of $1.4 million and provide appropriate training for medical personnel," reads Takashi Kurai's the statement published on the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s website.

The ambassador assured that in addition to high-tech medical equipment for the needs of military medical institutions in Ukraine, Japan will also give the Ukrainian Armed Forces medicines to fight the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Ukrainian Minister of Defense, Japan’s medical assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces could reach 4 million dollars.

Earlier it was reported that Japan will send to Ukraine a shipment of antiviral drug Favipiravir (Avigan).

