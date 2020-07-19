Kadyrov demands apologies from Ukrainian President Zelensky Sunday, July 19, 2020 9:00:00 AM

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, demanded that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky confirm his earlier apology.

"Why now, after the apology was accepted, to try to portray something, to wobble, to wag, to try to elevate oneself? Now you, having received the powers of the President of Ukraine, every time come up with new versions of the apology. You will have to firmly decide on your position and confirm your apologies. If not, you will have to answer to me," Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Kadyrov pointed out that Zelensky would have to answer, "not to the head of the republic, but to Akhmad-Haji Kadyrov 's son."

In his message, Kadyrov also said that Zelensky is "unfair" not only in his words, but also in his election promises. The war in the Donbass, which he promised to put an end to, is still going on, the head of Chechnya said.

"Be a man, Vladimir Aleksandrovich, always keep your word!" concluded Kadyrov.

Kadyrov’s comments are in response to the interview Zelensky gave a year and a half ago to Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon. In it, Zelensky explained that he apologized not for his actions or jokes, but for the video used by the studio "Kvartal 95", which included footage of the crying head of Chechnya.

According to Zelensky, he reviewed the situation after someone called him and asked him what he thought about the video. "I said that if we offended any of the representatives of the Muslim world, and at the level of religion - because religion is a painful topic, a very fine line - it's ugly, just not good," said Zelensky, then apologized for his "guys" "to the whole Muslim world."

