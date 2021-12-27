Kadyrov: Russia should annex Ukraine Monday, December 27, 2021 2:00:50 PM

If Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to pursue an anti-Russian policy, Russia will have to annex Ukraine, said Chechen leader Ramzan Kadirov.

"Ukrainians are our people, this is our territory. This is my opinion," Kadyrov said at a press conference in Grozny.

He also said that he himself "would have solved the Ukrainian 'issue' a long time ago, but a corresponding instruction is needed."

"Either I would have annexed the Chechen Republic to Ukraine, or I would have taken it away a long time ago. I would have solved the issue there. But there are state agreements that do not allow such decisions to be made," Kadyrov said.

According to him, Western countries are interested in opening their military bases in Ukraine and thus imposing their terms on Russia. The head of Chechnya expressed confidence that the Russian President would not allow such plans to come true.

Kadyrov called himself an "infantry man" that is ready to "carry out Putin’s order absolutely without problems," because "the integrity and security of the country and our people is the most important thing."

In December 2020, the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions against the head of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation Ramzan Kadyrov and individuals and legal entities close to him.

