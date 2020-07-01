Kadyrov suggests making Putin President for Life Wednesday, July 1, 2020 10:00:00 AM

The head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, has proposed appointing Vladimir Putin for a presidential term "for life."

"I have always said that we should elect Vladimir Putin as a president for life. Who can replace him today? There is no such political leader on a global scale. We should be proud of it," Kadyrov said during a meeting of the country's operational headquarters to fight the coronavirus.

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian President, has already commented on the proposal of the head of Chechnya. "The constitution does not provide for such a position," Putin's aide said.

From June 25 to July 1, Russia is voting on amendments to the Constitution. One of them includes a clause on annulment of the presidential terms of the incumbent head of state. If the amendments are approved, Putin will be able to sit in the president's chair until at least 2036.

