Kremlin accuses Turkey of not fulfilling Syria agreements Sunday, February 23, 2020 9:14:00 AM

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Turkey was not complying with the terms of the Sochi agreements on Syria.

“The agreement stated that it is Turkey that will have to ensure the withdrawal of forces and heavy weapons in the Idlib de-escalation zone, but the Syrian terrorists are still fully armed and receive very dangerous military equipment and all this does not contribute to the normalization of the situation," Peskov said on the program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" on Rossiya-1 TV channel, as quoted by Interfax.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin and Erdogan held a phone conversation to discuss the situation in the province of Idlib.

