Kremlin acknowledges Russia could be disconnected from SWIFT Monday, March 22, 2021 12:00:09 PM

The Kremlin does not rule out the possibility that Russia may be disconnected from the international system of interbank payments SWIFT, said the press secretary of the Russian President, Dmitry Peskov, TASS reports.

According to him, Russia is forced to consider “all possible threats” due to the situation in the world.

"You can see that the sanctions aspirations of our opponents, especially the United States of America, continue to grow," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov added that the actions of Western partners are "unreasonable and unpredictable" in nature, so Russia should "be on the lookout."

SWIFT provides a network that enables financial institutions worldwide to send and receive information about financial transactions in a secure, standardized and reliable manner.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Minister said that Russia should stop using the dollar and international payment systems in response to U.S. sanctions.

