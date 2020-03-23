Kremlin allows LPR and DPR residents to travel to Russia Monday, March 23, 2020 9:02:44 AM

The Russian government has allowed entry to the country to residents of regions of the Donbas which are not under Ukraine’s control, despite quarantine due to coronavirus, TASS reports.

"Due to Ukraine's economic and transport blockade of certain regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, guided by the principles of humanity, the provisions (on restricting entry to the Russian Federation) should not be applied to citizens of Ukraine and stateless persons, residents of certain regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine," the statement reads.

This document amends the order of March 16, which due to the spread of coronavirus temporarily limited the entry to Russia for citizens of other countries, including Belarus.

Rospotrebnadzor was instructed to ensure the implementation of sanitary and quarantine control.

Restrictions on the entry of foreign nationals into the territory of the Russian Federation are set for the period from March 18 to May 1, 2020.

As of March 21, more than 36,000 people were under medical control in Russia due to coronavirus. Almost all the Russians who became ill in the last two weeks visited countries affected by coronavirus.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.