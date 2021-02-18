Kremlin: almost 640,000 Donbas residents received Russian passports Thursday, February 18, 2021 11:00:00 AM

The Russian Interior Ministry says that almost 640,000 residents of the uncontrolled territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions have received Russian passports, reports Intefax with reference to the head of the Russian Interior Ministry's department for the Rostov region.

"To date, there are 639,000 people," Agarkov said.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs said that in 2020, almost 410,000 Ukrainians received Russian citizenship. In four years, according to their data, almost 900,000 Ukrainians received Russian passports.

On June 17, 2020, the Russian Federation canceled the mandatory Russian-language to obtain citizenship, if the applicant speaks it fluently. And since July 24, a simplified procedure for obtaining citizenship has been launched. Under the new rules, a person is not obliged to renounce his former citizenship.

