Kremlin: Biden’s statements about Putin are intended for Americans worried about Russia’s technological achievements

US President Joe Biden's statement that the Russian economy relies only on nuclear weapons and oil is an attempt to calm domestic opponents alarmed by Russian innovations in the field of high technology and the change in the position of the American leader on Nord Stream 2, said the Vice-Speaker of the Russian Federation Council, Konstantin Kosachev.

"Some [Biden's] statements cause sincere bewilderment. This is, in fact, an attempt to repeat the ridiculous thesis of [former U.S. President] Barack Obama about the ”gas station country”. They say, Russian President Vladimir Putin has nuclear weapons, oil and nothing more. But this is clearly an attempt to calm domestic opponents, who are increasingly alarmed by both Russian innovations in the field of high technology (not only the military), and, for example, the change in the position of the Biden administration on Nord Stream 2, which the harshest critics of the US President consider a victory for Moscow," Kosachev wrote on his Facebook page.

Kosachev said he believes that the real cause for concern for Russia may be precisely the weakness of the team of the head of the White House. "Not only because of dangerously unreliable information on Russia's potential or on the same "Russian interference" in the American elections, the outcome of which has less and less influence on relations between our countries," Kosachev said.

According to the Deputy Speaker of the Federation Conference, there was a much more important statement from Biden that if America really gets into "a real hot war with a major power", then "this will happen due to a cyber attack with major consequences. This possibility is growing exponentially." "If the Biden team provides him with false information, it could have the most dangerous consequences for the whole world," Kosachev added.

According to the senator, this statement confirms that accusations of cyber attacks and hacking should be 100% proven by the U.S., and not "for internal use", but to the entire international community with the participation of independent experts. "Otherwise, the responsibility for hot conflicts should lie on those who make unfounded accusations of cyber attacks against other countries. It is difficult to come up with a more convincing argument in favor of a binding international agreement on cybersecurity," Kosachev stressed.

He invited the White House to support the draft resolution submitted by Russia to the UN on countering the use of information and communication technologies for criminal purposes. "Unlike the current Budapest Convention of the Council of Europe, which contains nine types of violations, our draft resolution expands the list to 23. It's time to move from megaphone diplomacy to the language of binding agreements so unloved by American administrations, within the framework of which it is necessary to be accountable for one's words, " Kosachev concluded.

Speaking at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Joe Biden recalled a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva and said that the Russian President "has a real problem." According to Biden, the Russian economy relies solely on nuclear weapons and oil resources.

"He's sitting on top of an economy that has nuclear weapons and oil wells and nothing else. Nothing else. Their economy is, what?, the eighth smallest in the world now, largest in the world? He knows he's in real trouble, which makes him even more dangerous, in my view," said Biden about Putin.

