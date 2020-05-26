Kremlin claims that 123 fugitive oligarchs want to return to Russia Tuesday, May 26, 2020 9:00:00 AM

123 businessmen, against whom criminal cases were initiated at different times, are willing to return to Russia, reports TASS, referring to the report of Boris Titov, the commissioner for the protection of the rights of entrepreneurs under the Russian president.

"The commissioner was approached by entrepreneurs who had previously carried out business activities in the Russian Federation, but were forced to leave the Russian Federation due to the circumstances related to the criminal prosecution carried out by law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation Most of them were sentenced in absentia. From 2018, 123 appeals have been received," TASS quotes part of the document from the "Return of Entrepreneurs to Russia" report.

Titov explained that 21 applications are currently being considered and work on 102 applications has been completed, "of which 80 appeals have not grounds for further response measures."

The report states that 11 entrepreneurs have already returned to Russia, and criminal cases have been opened against them. Among those who returned in 2018 are Ernest Kim, Dmitry Pankov, Sergey Kapchuk, Alexey Kuznetsov, Anatoly Loktionov, Andrey Kakovkin, in 2019 - Leonid Kuraev, Roman Starodubets, Yulia Makurina, in 2020 - Alexey Latypov, Mikhail Ershov.

All of them were on the so-called "Titov list" (or "London list"). All members of the list declared their readiness to return to The Russian Federation if they are guaranteed that there will be no prosecution against them.

