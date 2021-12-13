Kremlin confirms Biden threatened Russia with financial isolation in the event of an attack on Ukraine Monday, December 13, 2021 10:00:39 AM

US President Joe Biden, in a conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, threatened Russia with financial isolation in the event of an attack on Ukraine, said Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov on the TV program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" on the TV channel Russia-1.

"Yes, indeed, Biden said that if there is this ephemeral invasion of Ukraine - apparently, the Americans have made themselves believed that this is not fake information, but the real truth - then Russia will be financially isolated and so on and so forth," Peskov said.

In addition, Peskov called the conceptual understanding of the "red lines" between the United States and Russia a serious disagreement.

On December 7, the presidents of the United States and Russia, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, held talks via videoconference.

On December 9, the President of Ukraine held a telephone conversation with the American President.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.