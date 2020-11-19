Kremlin demands that Google put Russian propagandist’s video channel on YouTube Trending section Thursday, November 19, 2020 12:00:00 PM

Russian media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, said that it sent a letter to Google demanding to remove the restrictions imposed on the YouTube channel "Solovyov LIVE" and put it back on YouTube’ “Trending” section.

"As it became known, since October of this year, the channel's videos do not appear on "Trending" section, although earlier it happened regularly. This situation can be regarded as an attempt by the YouTube administration to limit the distribution of the material of the popular Russian author and to prevent the growth of his audience," Roskomnadzor’s statement reads.

In September, multiple users complained to YouTube about streaming of Solovyev’s TV programs "Battle for Belarus”, “Putin's tough statements”, “What's up with Navalny?” “Europe is on fire”. As a result, YouTube restricted access to these materials. However, it is still possible to see them.

Earlier, Solovyov himself complained that his videos do not appear on the “Trending” section, and subscribers do not receive notifications about broadcasts. "Solovyov LIVE" YouTube channel which was created in March 2020, has about 495,000 subscribers. For comparison, more than two million people have signed up for the channel of the Russian opposition leader "Navalny LIVE" and more than 8 million people have signed up for the channel of journalist Yuri Dud.

About a week ago, Roskomnadzor advised Russian journalists not to use YouTube because of "blocking, branding, warnings, consent requirements and other restrictions on Russian media and journalists" and suggested switching to Russian platforms.

