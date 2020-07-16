Kremlin denies involvement of Russian military in Libyan conflict Thursday, July 16, 2020 1:00:00 PM

The Russian military is not taking part in the operation in Libya, said the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

"The Russian military in no way participates in Libya, in any processes. We are not aware of any Russian citizens who may take part there," he said.

The day before, the U.S. Army's African Command said on Twitter that Russian mercenaries from Wagner's private military company were in Libya and were prolonging the conflict. " Russia has the power to stop them, just not the will," said U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Bradford Gering, USAFRICOM director of operations.

Russia has repeatedly denied the presence of the Russian military in Libya. Thus, in February this year, Peskov said that the head of state Vladimir Putin did not send troops to Libya and did not give orders to this effect.

In May, the U.S. accused Russia of transferring 14 MiG-29 and Su-24 fighter jets to the Libyan National Army (LNA) air base of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

Since 2011, after the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi, there has been a standoff between the Libyan National Army (LNA) headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and the Government of National Accord led by Fayez al-Sarraj, formed with the support of the UN and the European Union. From 2019, the LNA has been trying to capture the capital, Tripoli.

