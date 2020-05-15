Kremlin ‘dissatisfied’ that Kyiv is trying to ‘squeeze’ DPR and LPR representative out of Donbas talks Friday, May 15, 2020 9:00:00 AM

Boris Gryzlov, Russia's representative at the talks of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the settlement of the conflict in the Donbass, said that Ukrainian representatives refuse to negotiate with members of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR),reports TASS.

According to Gryzlov, the May 14 video conference of TCG was on the verge of failure because of such a position of the Ukrainian side. In particular, he said, the situation on Wednesday escalated at the meetings of working subgroups, where some Ukrainian representatives "demonstrated an open reluctance to interact with representatives of Donbas".

At the same time, Gryzlov noted that this was not the first time that Kyiv made attempts to actively "squeeze" members of DPR and LPR from the TCG.

Gryzlov also said that the TCG did not adopt the statement on the ceasefire in the Donbas. At the same time, the Ukrainian side initiated an extraordinary meeting of the security subgroup in order to enforce the ceasefire.

