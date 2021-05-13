Kremlin dissociates itself from Kadyrov's words about ‘disorder’ in Jerusalem Thursday, May 13, 2021 10:00:11 AM

The statement of the head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov that the Israeli authorities should apologize to the Arab population for the situation in East Jerusalem does not reflect the official position of Russia, said the press secretary of the Russian President, Dmitry Peskov.

"You know that the foreign policy position of the Russian Federation is formulated by the President," Peskov said.

According to him, Kadyrov's statement cannot be considered an official position of Moscow.

"We call on both sides for restraint, we are extremely concerned about the growing number of civilian casualties, indiscriminate shelling, the victims of which are civilians," the Kremlin spokesman added. "We continue to believe that both sides should find the strength to resolve the problems, relying primarily on the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council."

Earlier,on his Telegram channel, Kadyrov called on the world community to stop the "disorder" in East Jerusalem, where recently there have been clashes between Arab residents of Jerusalem and Israeli law enforcement forces.

"The world community should not and cannot remain silent in the face of what is happening," Ramzan Kadyrov writes. "The lawlessness in East Jerusalem must be stopped immediately. One way or another it will be stopped."

According to the head of Chechnya, the Israeli authorities should apologize for what happened and resolve the conflict "before it is too late, otherwise the scale of the consequences will be deplorable!".

At the end of Ramzan Kadyrov's address there was an undisguised threat: "You can judge my words as you like, but we Muslims will not allow anyone to joke with our sacred place. If necessary, we will not spare our lives to protect Al-Aqsa and for our faith."

