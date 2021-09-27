Kremlin: due to ‘Kyiv’s position' meeting between Putin and Zelensky impossible Monday, September 27, 2021 11:00:00 AM

The speaker of the Russian President, Dmitry Peskov, said that the contacts between Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are impossible because of "Kyiv’s position".

Peskov believes that sound logic "dictates the need" for contacts between the presidents of the two countries. At the same time, the Russian president was ready for this "yesterday", but the implementation of the Minsk agreements reached an impasse. The Kremlin blames the Ukrainian side for this.

At the same time, Peskov noted that now there are attempts at the level of political advisers and ministers to "reactivate" the Minsk process.

According to Putin’s speaker, Ukraine "does not want to fulfill the Minsk agreements” but seeks to replace them with something else. In addition, Peskov said that Ukraine allegedly does not fulfill the agreements that were reached at the end of 2019 at the Normandy format meeting in Paris.

Also, Putin's speaker noted that Ukraine calls Russia a party to the conflict in the Donbas, and the Kremlin rejects this.

Peskov added that Zelensky's "personal remarks" in the direction of Putin do not hurt the Russian president but only cause him "regret".

