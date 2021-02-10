Kremlin: European Union’s plan to stage ‘public flogging’ of Russia failed Wednesday, February 10, 2021 11:00:00 AM

The purpose of the visit of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrel, to Moscow was to stage a "public flogging" of Russia, said Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Maria Zakharova, RIA Novosti reports.

In her opinion, the leadership of the European Union planned such a scenario for Borrell's visit in advance, but it did not work.

"I will tell you a secret about our Western partners: when they do not succeed in flogging, they start to tantrum. Borrel's task was to carry out this public flogging, which I think they had carefully planned. And such a cascade: to talk about rallies, and to talk about journalists, and make Navalny the main topic. Put it all in one heap to mix, to dump it all out and with a happy look go home," she said.

At the same time, according to Zakharova, this plan did not work, as during the meeting the Russian side offered to discuss "real issues", including problems and prospects for development.

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said his trip to Moscow was unsuccessful.

