Kremlin finds viruses on imported Turkish tomatoes after Erdogan refuses to recognize Crimea as Russian Friday, September 24, 2021 12:03:22 PM

The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary, Rosselkhoznadzor, found cases of infection with dangerous pathogens in fruits and tomatoes supplied from Turkey to Russia. Russian experts found moniliasis and mold, Rosselkhoznadzor said in a statement.

Turkey has already been asked to take measures to "strengthen control and ensure phytosanitary safety of products intended for export to the Russian Federation," Rosselkhoznadzor said.

It should be noted that the other day Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking at the general political debate of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, once again refused to recognize the Crimean peninsula as Russian territory.

"We attach great importance to the protection of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, including the territory of Crimea, the annexation of which we do not recognize," Erdogan said.

In addition, Turkey refused to recognize the elections to the Russian State Duma in Crimea. The Turkish Foreign Ministry noted that their results have no legal force for Ankara, since it considers the annexation of the peninsula to Russia illegal.

In January 2016, Russia imposed a ban on the import of tomatoes from Turkey after the Turkish military shot down a Russian Su-24 aircraft over Syria. The supply restriction was in effect for more than two years. In November 2020, the Russian Federation again limited the import of Turkish tomatoes and peppers. Rosselkhoznadzor sanctions coincided with Nagorno-Karabakh crisis, in which Turkey supported Azerbaijan.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.