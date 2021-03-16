Kremlin gives Twitter one month warning before blocking access Tuesday, March 16, 2021 11:00:11 AM

Access to Twitter in Russia can be fully blocked in a month, if the social network does not remove prohibited information, said deputy head of the Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor, Vadim Subbotin.

"We are giving it a month and are watching Twitter's response with regards to the removal of prohibited information. After that, depending on the actions of the administration of the social network, appropriate decisions will be taken," TASS quotes Subbotin as saying.

Four days earlier, Roskomnadzor said that the social network did not respond back and “did not provide answers” to Roskomnadzor’s questions.

Since March 10, Russian authorities have slowed down access to Twitter accusing the social network of “refusing to remove illegal content”.

Roskomnadzor assured that the slowdown will affect only the transmission of photos and videos, but not text messages.

Twitter said it was "deeply concerned about the increased attempts to block and restrict public communication on the Internet."

The U.S. State Department, for its part, said it was "concerned about Russia's increased efforts to control the Internet and online content."

At the end of 2020, Russia adopted amendments to the Law on Information, Information Technology and Information Protection, according to which owners of social networks must identify prohibited information and immediately restrict access to it. In addition to Twitter, Roskomnadzor has compiled reports on the failure to restrict “access to prohibited information”, including calls to participate in uncoordinated rallies, against Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, VKontakte, Odnoklassniki, Telegram and YouTube. VKontakte has already been fined 1.5 million rubles ($21,000 USD).

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.