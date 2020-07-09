Kremlin: hopes for a settlement on Donbas conflict are rapidly dissipating Thursday, July 9, 2020 12:00:00 PM

The parties to the conflict in the Donbass are not able to start a constructive open dialogue on the settlement of the situation., said Dmitry Kozak, deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, in an interview with TASS news agency.

According to him, even before mid-March, Russia had "cautious hopes for a constructive open dialogue on all existing issues." "But in recent months, those hopes have been rapidly dissipating," he said.

On May 13, Kozak urgently arrived in Berlin to discuss the situation in the Donbas. He said that the talks in the German capital will give "a boost to the Normandy format and the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk."

On May 14, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the Ukrainian side had been warned about Kozak's visit and there was no question of separate negotiations.

On June 2, Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Administration Andrii Yermak and Dmytro Kuleba visited Berlin. Yermak, in particular, told German partners that the prisoners exchange process had stalled.

