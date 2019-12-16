Kremlin: Lavrov’s visit to Washington did not help to improve Russian-American relations Monday, December 16, 2019 2:00:07 PM

Russian-American relations are in a "deep crisis", and the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to the United States had not affect, said the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, Radio Liberty reports.

"In terms of bilateral relations we are in such a deep crisis that even an important visit of such a high ranking minister as Lavrov cannot reverse the trend," he said.

At the same time, Peskov claims that there were some "very positive conversations between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, where very positive and good things were said". "The conversations were warm, but the reality is that our bilateral relations are harsh and cold," he concluded.

Lavrov was in the United States the day after the Normandy Four summit on December 10. There, the foreign minister met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and President Trump.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.