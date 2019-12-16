Kremlin: Macron interrupted conversation between Putin and Zelensky at Normandy Four Summit Monday, December 16, 2019 10:00:55 AM

Putin's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said on the TV program “The Great Game” on Channel One Russia that during the Normandy Four Summit, French President Emmanuel Macron interrupted a personal conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Peskov, Putin and Zelensky talked together for 10-15 minutes, which is "not so short." "Then they were interrupted by President Macron, who insisted on continuing the work at the Normandy Four meeting," said Peskov, as quoted by RIA Novosti.

The Normandy Four Summit, with the participation of Russia, Ukraine, France, and Germany, was held in Paris on December 9. A memorandum, which calls the Minsk agreements the basis for the settlement of the conflict in the Donbas, was signed after negotiations. Russia firmly insists on Minsk agreements implementation.

Nevertheless, at a press conference after the Summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel didn't rule out the revision of the Minsk agreements to make them "more flexible." Later, Zelensky confirmed this and mentioned that it is necessary to change the paragraph on the transfer of the border in the Donbas from Russia to Kyiv after the local elections. Peskov acknowledged that during the Summit, "there were attempts" between the leaders of the four countries to talk in high tones, but he has called it a "work-related issue."

